Hundreds of wildlife species across Türkiye have been placed under special protection through projects implemented by the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry at caretaking stations established to ensure the continuity of future generations and to preserve the country's rich fauna.

According to a recent report obtained by Anadolu Agency (AA) from the ministry and its General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP), a total of 639 species, including 112 mammals, 141 reptiles and 386 birds, are under protection in Türkiye.

Among these species, various examples, from Anatolian wild sheep, fallow deer and gazelle to bald ibis, were placed under protection to ensure their preservation. To safeguard the animals, the ministry maintains 24 breeding stations, three of which are meant for trout, nine for wildfowl and 12 for mammals.

At these stations, the care and reproduction of wild animals, especially endangered species, are looked into. Among these, there are also species from different regions of Türkiye on the brink of extinction due to illegal hunting and loss of habitats.

However, the aforementioned species, including Anatolian wild sheep and fallow deer have managed to survive with the measures undertaken by Türkiye. Projects and facilities established in this regard also assisted a great deal.

Officials note that if these measures were not taken, the species in question would only be seen in "photographs and books" by now.

Red deer, Hatay mountain gazelle, wild winged partridge, freckle partridge and pheasant are also looked after at the centers.

In addition, trout production activities are among the projects the ministry's facilities have been focused on.

A total of 1,954 animals, including 766 red deer, 82 red deer, 447 wild sheep, 556 gazelles, 11 roe deer and 92 wild goats were released into the wild in the period between 2002-2022, as per AA reports.

Last year alone, a total of 109 wild animals were released into nature.

Similarly, in the 2001-2021 period, 850,788 partridges and 360,752 pheasants hatched, were cared for and released into their natural habitats, the reports indicate. Last year, 81,000 partridges and 24,000 pheasants were said to have hatched and were cared for.

In addition, according to the report obtained by AA, approximately 33.96 million trout were bred over the last two decades.

To ensure the protection, particularly of the endangered species, "Species Action Plans" are being implemented, while the completed action plans are monitored for five-year periods.

Accordingly, an action plan has been completed for a total of 100 species, 65 of which are flora and 35 are fauna, it was noted.

Sea turtle protection

On the other hand, some 20 nesting areas where different studies are being conducted for the protection of sea turtles have been determined by the ministry's efforts as well.

Last year, some 665,696 sea turtles, including 335,216 hatchlings of loggerhead turtles, commonly known as Caretta carettas, and 330,480 green turtle hatchlings, found their way to the sea from the beaches.

At the beginning of August, around 3,600 nests of loggerhead sea turtles were observed on the beaches in Türkiye’s Mediterranean coastal province of Antalya under the "Monitoring and Protecting Sea Turtles" project.

A baby loggerhead sea turtle makes its way to the sea on a beach in Antalya, southern Türkiye, July 31, 2023. (DHA Photo)

The ministry also builds wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centers for the care and rehabilitation of those animals captured in nature, injured or in need of care, and wild animals confiscated in accordance with international conventions.

In this context, there are 11 centers in total in Afyonkarahisar, Bursa, Diyarbakır, Hatay, Kars, Konya, Mersin, Rize, Sinop, Şanlıurfa and Van. In addition, according to the data from the ministry, since 2012, the number of treated, rehabilitated and released wild animals stands at 54,297.

In addition, numerous volunteer groups across Türkiye, known for their devotion to animals, continue their efforts tirelessly to ensure the well-being of both domestic and wild species.