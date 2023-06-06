Following months of intensive care treatments after a truck accident, a Pakistani man, who arrived in Türkiye to join the relief process in the aftermath of this year's deadly earthquakes has regained consciousness recently.

Muhammad Mashan, 58, suffered severe injuries in a car accident as he rushed to provide assistance to the victims of the twin earthquakes which hit southern Türkiye and Syria on Feb. 6.

Dubbed the “disaster of the century,” the two earthquakes claimed more than 50,000 lives in several provinces, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Mashan's truck overturned near Türkiye's eastern province of Bingöl. He was transferred to a hospital for treatment in Erzurum province.

With the efforts of doctors, he underwent multiple surgeries and recovered from numerous fractures.

“When the earthquakes hit Türkiye on Feb. 6, I felt the same as any Muslim would feel. We set out with our friends with 21 trucks to Türkiye. I don't remember the exact location, but I dozed off and we had an accident at that moment,” he told Anadolu Agency (AA).

“Then I found myself in the hospital. Despite the language barrier, the healthcare professionals treated me very well. I am returning to my country,” he said.

“Long live the brotherhood between Pakistan and Türkiye,” he said.

Erdal Tekin, the deputy chief physician at Erzurum Atatürk University Research Hospital, said: "Our patient expressed a desire to complete the remaining part of his treatment in his own country. Hopefully, he will regain a healthy life with the treatment he received here."