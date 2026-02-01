Palandöken Ski Resort in Erzurum, eastern Türkiye, recorded the highest snow depth among Türkiye’s ski centers at 237 centimeters (93.3 inches), according to data released by the Turkish State Meteorological Service, highlighting favorable conditions for the winter tourism season.

Figures showed that snow depth reaches 192 centimeters at ski resorts in Hakkari and Ergan, both located in eastern Türkiye, while Kartalkaya in Bolu, northwestern Türkiye, recorded 185 centimeters.

Nemrut Ski Resort in eastern Türkiye measured 162 centimeters, followed by Kümbet in northern Türkiye with 138 centimeters and Konaklı in eastern Türkiye with 137 centimeters.

Several well-known ski destinations continue to report strong snow coverage, including Sarıkamış in northeastern Türkiye with 129 centimeters, Yıldızdağı in central Türkiye with 120 centimeters, Uludağ in Bursa, northwestern Türkiye, with 116 centimeters, and Erciyes in Kayseri, central Türkiye, with 98 centimeters.

Other resorts such as Yalnızçam in northeastern Türkiye, Keltepe in the Western Black Sea region, and Murat Dağı in western Türkiye also maintain significant snow depth.

Weather forecasts for Feb. 1 indicate predominantly snowy conditions at most ski resorts, with temperatures expected to remain below seasonal averages in high-altitude areas.

Authorities note that stable snow conditions are expected to support winter sports and tourism activities across Türkiye in the coming days.