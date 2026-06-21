A wide range of proposals, including requests to allow installment payments for paid military service, introduce mandatory military service for women, impose a pet ownership tax and ban the construction of statues, were among the petitions submitted to the Turkish Parliament's Petition Committee in May.

According to the monthly activity report of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye's (TBMM) Petition Committee, which reviews citizens' complaints and requests addressed to parliament, the committee received 1,076 applications during the month.

Of the total submissions, 163 were filed by women. The largest number of petitions concerned issues related to petition procedures, labor and social security matters, and the justice system.

Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir were the provinces that submitted the highest number of applications.

Among the more unusual requests was a proposal to prohibit weddings, engagement ceremonies and similar celebrations on the grounds that they place financial and social burdens on couples and their families during the marriage process.

Citizens also called for a range of legislative changes addressing social welfare, taxation, family policies and public administration.

Some petitions requested social security premium support for homemakers, legal protection for parents accompanying children during illness, and the recognition of children's medical reports as valid documentation for parents as well.

Other proposals included the introduction of a tax on vacant homes left unoccupied for long periods, incentives for housing rentals and property conversions, and a legal ban on the construction of statues.

The committee also received requests to stop state-funded healthcare coverage for smokers and alcohol users, grant tax-free vehicle purchases to families married for more than 25 years with at least 3 children, and provide every citizen with a free internet quota.

Additional proposals included excluding weekends from annual leave calculations for public employees, abolishing practices such as home seizures, and introducing installment payment options for paid military service fees.

Among the petitions attracting attention were calls to introduce compulsory military service for women upon reaching the age of 20, establish a municipality-collected annual ownership tax on adopted cats and dogs, and provide tax exemptions for families with 5 or more children.

The committee continues to play an active role in evaluating citizen requests and helping address public concerns through parliamentary channels.

Sunay Karamik, chair of the TBMM Petition Committee and a Justice and Development Party (AK Party) lawmaker representing Adana, said petitions serve as an important indicator of public expectations and concerns.

"The petitions submitted to our committee reflect the problems and expectations of different segments of society and provide us with an important source of data," Karamik said.

He added that demands covering issues ranging from everyday life to public services help guide decision-making processes and contribute to strengthening democratic participation.

Karamik also highlighted the growing number of applications submitted through the e-Government platform, saying digitalization has improved access to the petition process and encouraged citizens to engage more directly with public institutions and parliament.