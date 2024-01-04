A peculiar incident unfolded as Turkish Airlines (THY) flight number TK 1843, en route from Istanbul to Athens, faced an unexpected setback, compelling the aircraft to return from the runway after an unaccompanied cat, brought aboard by its owner without a ticket or a cage, accessed the cockpit area.

As the Boeing 777-300 aircraft completed passenger boarding and commenced taxiing for takeoff, passengers onboard observed a wandering cat in the cabin. Promptly notified, the cabin crew was alerted to the unusual guest. The pilot immediately contacted Istanbul Airport Air Traffic Control Center, securing permission for the aircraft's return to its initial parking position.

Subsequent checks revealed that a passenger had brought the cat onto the plane without a reservation, payment or a suitable carrier. The feline had been surreptitiously placed in the cabin luggage by its owner and brought onto the aircraft.

Following the disembarkation of the cat and its owner, the flight resumed its course.

It has been disclosed that THY will undertake a "blacklist" procedure against the passenger involved in this incident, reportedly known for similar behavior in the past.