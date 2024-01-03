Low-cost carrier AJet, fully owned by national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY), is expected to commence its operations at the beginning of this year's summer season, according to a statement posted on Wednesday on Türkiye's Public Disclosure Platform (KAP).

AJet was granted an air operator certificate by the country's civilian aviation authority on Tuesday, Turkish Airlines said.

"All application processes of our subsidiary AJet for obtaining an Air Operator Certificate within the framework of the Regulation on Commercial Air Transport Enterprises was completed and AJet was granted an Air Operator Certificate by the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (SHGM) on 02.01.2024," the statement read.

Turkish Airlines announced last November that the low-fare carrier, formerly known as AnadoluJet, would begin its operations as AJet starting in 2024.

Turkish Airlines Chairperson Ahmet Bolat said this step is taken as part of the company's goals for the next decade.

"We fully believe that AJet, with its new name, will become an important part of the low-cost aviation industry on a global scale," Anadolu Agency (AA) quoted Bolat as saying at the time.

AJet will be based and operate from Sabiha Gökçen Airport on Istanbul's Anatolian side and Esenboğa Airport in the capital, Ankara.

The airline company is set to serve passengers with a summer schedule. It will fly to 93 destinations in 33 countries with its fleet of 103 aircraft in 2024, the Demirören News Agency (DHA) reported Wednesday.

AJet, which received preliminary permits with the first application made to the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (SHGM) on Aug. 28, 2023, received its operating license on Tuesday from Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

Bolat, who received the license from the minister, said through the social media post: "Our minister shared with you the good news for both Türkiye and our brand on the first business day of 2024. Our AJet airline, which will start flights as of the summer schedule of 2024, received its operating license, showing it's ready for takeoff."

Wishing the airline success on its journey, he thanked all the officials and colleagues who contributed to this process.