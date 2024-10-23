Bulutlar Kuruyemiş, a well-established brand of dried fruit and nuts in Adana, Türkiye, has made headlines by announcing its successful launch of nuts into space. This ambitious initiative, which included the participation of invited children, aims to demonstrate how innovative projects in the Turkish food sector can achieve recognition on the global stage.

The project culminated months of meticulous preparation by a team of approximately 30 experts, highlighting Türkiye's growing interest in space technologies. The overarching goal is to inspire future generations to adopt a culture of space exploration and innovation.

To ensure the nuts could be safely transported into the harsh conditions of space, Bulutlar Kuruyemiş developed a specially designed capsule constructed from hybrid materials that can withstand extreme temperatures and low-pressure environments.

Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the capsule featured both a camera and a tracking device that monitored its journey throughout the flight. This enabled the team to capture pivotal moments, including the ascent into the stratosphere via a weather balloon and the subsequent parachute descent back to Earth.

The nut-laden capsule was launched into the sky from Adana’s Örcün Launch Area. Utilizing a radiosonde system, the capsule ascended to an impressive altitude of approximately 94,850 feet.

Throughout this ascent, durable cameras continuously recorded its progress, documenting the entire experience of the nuts as they ventured into space. After a thrilling three-hour journey through varying atmospheric conditions, the capsule successfully descended and landed in Iskenderun.

A signal-tracking device facilitated the retrieval of the capsule, allowing the team to confirm its safe landing and complete the project successfully. According to the brand, the nuts underwent a noticeable physical change due to their exposure to different gases during the flight, adding an intriguing layer to this groundbreaking venture.

Türkiye's Adana brand Bulutlar Kuruyemiş announced that it has sent nuts into space on Oct. 23, 2024. (DHA Photo)

First, nuts are sent to space

In the aftermath of this landmark achievement, officials from Bulutlar Kuruyemiş expressed their pride in setting a precedent for both Türkiye and the global community by sending nuts into space.

Şerafettin Bulut, chairperson of Bulutlar Kuruyemiş, shared his excitement, stating: "We are proud to be the first nut brand to go to space in history. After months of preparation and a successful launch, our nuts completed their space journey. It’s exciting to have achieved something first."

His remarks emphasize the significance of this achievement not only for the brand but also for Turkish innovation as a whole.

Idris Albayrak, founder of ALBA Space, expressed his commitment to advancing the space culture in Türkiye. He remarked, "We will continue to promote space culture by making Turkish brands visible in the global market."

This initiative reflects a broader aspiration to foster a sense of curiosity and ambition in the realm of space exploration, encouraging a new generation to engage with science and technology.

The nuts and the specially designed space capsule will be prominently displayed at Bulutlar Kuruyemiş branches, allowing the public to engage with this unique project. By showcasing this innovative endeavor, Bulutlar Kuruyemiş not only celebrates its achievement but also inspires others in the Turkish food industry to think creatively and ambitiously about the future of their products and their potential impact on the world stage.