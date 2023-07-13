Cat Town, an innovative initiative in central Anatolian Kayseri, has become a place for individuals with phobias, cat enthusiasts unable to care for them at home, as well as furry companions. Created by the Kocasinan Municipality, this 500-square-meter center located in the Yakut district provides a nurturing ambiance for up to 50 cats from 11 different breeds, addressing their nutritional, medical and shelter needs.

Supervised by a team of veterinarians, the cats enjoy their time in various designated areas such as sandboxes, playgrounds, bungalow huts, bridges, artificial grass patches, tunnels, climbing tracks and scratching trees. These thoughtfully designed spaces cater to the natural instincts and playful nature of felines.

Kids are seen behind a cat in her tube shaped house in Cat Town, Kayseri, Türkiye, July 13, 2023. (AA Photo)

During a visit with her family, 7-year-old Eslem Gülşah Yücedağ expressed her delight with the cat-friendly environment, saying, "This is a very beautiful place, like a paradise for cats."

Another visitor, Osman Akdağ, shared his fondness for the cats and explained that he had returned to the center with his friends because of their shared love for the animals.

Specialist veterinarian Mehmet Cingil emphasized that Cat Town was established to cater to individuals who are unable to keep cats as pets at home but still harbor a deep love for them. Additionally, the initiative aims to cultivate a sense of affection for cats among children, making it a family-friendly session.

Cingil revealed that the center is currently home to 25 cats from 11 different breeds, including Bombay, Van cat, Angora cat, Tabby, Norwegian, British Shorthair and Scottish. These cats receive routine care, vaccinations and health check-ups. Cat Town is open for visitors between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on all days except Mondays and Fridays.

A Van cat is seen in her house in Cat Town, Kayseri, Türkiye, July 13, 2023. (AA Photo)

Highlighting the positive impact of Cat Town, Cingil noted: "We primarily welcome children to the center. People usually leave the place with a sense of happiness. We have even witnessed visitors who were initially apprehensive or fearful of cats, leaving with smiles on their faces after having enjoyed experiencing holding and interacting with the cats. Families are encouraged to come and spend quality time here with their children, creating fond memories."

Cat Town in Kayseri stands as a testament to the city's commitment to animal welfare and its endeavor to promote a harmonious relationship between humans and cats, all while providing a safe haven for these beloved creatures.