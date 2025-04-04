During the nine-day Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr, holiday in Diyarbakır, southeastern Türkiye, approximately 50 tons of registered liver kebab were consumed.

Diyarbakır, home to 33 civilizations, including Hittites, Urartians, Assyrians, Romans, Byzantines, Seljuks and Ottomans, became a focal point for both local and foreign tourists during the Ramadan Bayram holiday.

Visitors who chose the city as their holiday destination had the opportunity to explore numerous historical and cultural landmarks such as the UNESCO World Heritage-listed city walls, Içkale Museum Complex, Ulu Mosque, Ongözlü Bridge, Sülüklü Han, Deliler Han, and Hasanpaşa Han.

As hotels and businesses experienced high demand, the most popular dish among visitors was the registered liver kebab. During the holiday, nearly 50 tons of liver were consumed in the city.

Haşim Elkaan, president of the Diyarbakır Association of Restaurateurs, Kebap Makers and Sweet Makers, stated that liver kebab, just like last year, brought joy this year as well, saying, "Last year, during the three-day Ramadan holiday, our sales were 24 tons. This year, during the nine-day holiday, nearly 50 tons of liver were consumed. This means liver has again become an indispensable dish across Türkiye."

"What makes us happy is that local and foreign tourists visiting our hometown do not leave without tasting our liver. It shows that Diyarbakır's liver has proven itself. We do not just view this as a matter of liver consumption; it also brings significant value to our hometown," he added.

Liver chef Onur Erdin described it as a "liver holiday." Erdin said, "Due to the nine-day holiday for Ramadan, there was a lot of activity. We are experiencing a holiday atmosphere in Diyarbakır with an influx of tourists. Right now, we are really celebrating a 'liver holiday' in Diyarbakır. We claim that we sold 3 tons of liver at our place."

What sets Diyarbakır's liver kebab apart is its distinctive taste and preparation method. The liver is typically marinated in a blend of spices, including cumin, paprika and sumac, before being skewered and grilled over charcoal. This process infuses the liver with smoky flavors, resulting in a tender, juicy texture that has become a favorite among locals and visitors alike.

The dish's popularity also stems from its association with social gatherings and celebrations. During significant holidays like Bayram, large quantities of liver kebab are prepared, drawing both tourists and locals to the city's bustling restaurants.