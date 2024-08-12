The Sardes Ancient City, located in Salihli, Manisa, in western Türkiye's Aegean region, and one of the most significant ancient settlement centers, recently became the backdrop for breathtaking visuals during the Perseid meteor shower, one of the year's most anticipated celestial events.

Manisa, situated about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) east of Izmir and inland from the Aegean Sea, is home to Sardes, the capital of the Lydian Kingdom from the seventh century B.C.

Known as a major trade and cultural hub, Sardes contributed significantly to Lydia's prosperity through gold and silver mining. The ruins of Sardes, including large Roman baths, a theater, a synagogue and temples, reflect the city's historical importance and development. Additionally, structures such as a grand stadium and a marketplace further illustrate the city's extensive scope.

This year’s Perseid meteor shower, observed in August, provided a spectacular view at Sardes. The ancient city's location, away from city lights, made it an ideal spot for astrophotography enthusiasts. The Temple of Artemis and the Gymnasium in Sardes became the focal points where the Milky Way galaxy and Perseid meteor shower converged. Timelapse footage captured by Ihlas News Agency (IHA) showcased hundreds of meteors, creating a celestial spectacle in the dark skies over Sardes.

Archaeological excavations continue to reveal Sardes' historical values, offering crucial insights for both scholars and visitors. The city is recognized as one of the first places where coinage was used, marking a significant development in economic history.

With its rich history and archaeological significance, Sardes Ancient City provides a valuable opportunity for visitors to explore the luxurious heritage of the ancient world while witnessing the natural beauty of the Perseid meteor shower.