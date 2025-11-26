The decline of green spaces in Türkiye’s major cities has created a challenge for pet owners seeking to bury their deceased animals. In the past, owners of garden-equipped homes could easily lay their pets to rest, but urbanization has made this practice increasingly difficult.

To address the issue, many cities, including Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir and Bursa, have established pet cemeteries – or animal burial centers – where owners can give their pets a proper farewell.

Owners, unwilling to bury their pets on abandoned or unclaimed land, now turn to these centers in search of dignified options. While some municipalities run such facilities, the high demand means they often reach capacity quickly and stop accepting new burials.

In Istanbul, private pet cemeteries charge an average of TL 15,000 ($353), while Ankara centers charge around TL 7,500. These services typically collect the deceased animals from their homes, wrap them in shrouds, and transport them in special containers to the burial site. Families can also request fenced graves, tree plantings, or annual maintenance services. Some centers offer photo and video documentation, as well as custom grave markers.

Not all burials are limited to dogs and cats. Gültekin Şahin, spokesperson for Pati Huzur, a pet cemetery in a village in Ankara, said the facility has also interred birds, hamsters and other small pets. “We even had a request to bury a horse, but we didn’t have the equipment to handle it,” he said.

Şahin explained that families can attend the burial in person or via private vehicles. For those unable to participate, the cemetery provides video documentation. “We collect the pet from the address in a special container and shroud it, then bring it to the cemetery,” he said.

“Some families say a prayer. While religious texts don’t prescribe burial rituals for animals, the loss is profound for many, and they wish to honor their pets.”

He noted that cemeteries are usually located in rural areas, away from residential neighborhoods. “People generally don’t want such cemeteries near their homes, fearing it could affect their children psychologically,” Şahin said.