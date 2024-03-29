In a reflection of Türkiye's dynamic research and development landscape, pharmaceutical products emerged as the frontrunner in patent and utility model applications filed with the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TÜRKPATENT) last year, signaling a robust innovation in the health care sector.

According to data released by TÜRKPATENT, reported by Anadolu Agency (AA), a total of 19,833 patent and utility model applications were submitted to the institution in the previous year. Of these, 16,433 were patents, while 3,400 were utility model applications.

Among the patent applications, the sector of "manufacture of pharmaceutical products, medicinal chemicals and botanical products" claimed the top spot with 1,657 applications, underscoring Türkiye's commitment to advancing health care technologies and solutions.

Following closely behind were sectors such as "manufacture of household appliances" with 1,184 applications, manufacture of other special-purpose machines with 1,035 applications, medical and surgical equipment and orthopedic instruments with 1,019 applications and office machines and computers with 934 applications, highlighting the diverse range of innovative endeavors driving Türkiye's industrial landscape.

In addition to patent and utility model applications, TÜRKPATENT also oversees trademark and design registrations, playing a pivotal role in safeguarding intellectual property rights and fostering innovation-driven growth.

Last year, the authority received 183,149 trademark applications, of which 168,850 were domestic and 14,299 were foreign, reflecting a strong domestic interest in trademark protection. Similarly, 58,076 design applications were filed, with a notable domestic application rate of 90.1%.

Furthermore, TÜRKPATENT successfully completed the registration procedures for patent, utility model, design and trademark applications, registering a total of 135,802 trademarks, 9,934 patents, 1,655 utility models and 59,627 designs, showcasing Türkiye's vibrant ecosystem of intellectual property and innovation.