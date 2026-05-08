Pheasant chicks have begun hatching at a breeding station in Samsun as part of a biological control initiative targeting the brown marmorated stink bug, an invasive pest threatening hazelnut production and hundreds of other plant species across the Black Sea region.

A total of 3,500 pheasant eggs were placed into incubation machines 21 days ago at the Gelemen Pheasant Breeding Station operated by the Samsun Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks. The chicks are now starting to emerge from their shells and will later be released into nature after reaching 12 to 14 weeks of age.

The project aims to support biological control efforts against the brown marmorated stink bug, which damages nearly 300 plant species, including hazelnuts, one of the Black Sea region’s key agricultural products and major sources of income.

Engin Yılmaz Çalış, director of the Samsun Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks, said pheasants play an important ecological role due to their feeding habits and contribution to biodiversity.

“Pheasants consume various agricultural pests, especially the brown marmorated stink bug, which causes significant economic losses in hazelnut production areas,” Çalış said. “They offer an environmentally friendly alternative to chemical pesticides while also supporting biodiversity conservation.”

Çalış noted that pheasants are ground-dwelling birds capable of short-distance flight and are commonly found in open lands, shrub areas and agricultural fields. He added that the species contributes to ecosystems through seed dispersal and insect consumption.

Established in 1969, the Gelemen Pheasant Breeding Station is Türkiye’s first and largest pheasant breeding center. According to officials, the facility has produced 378,266 pheasants since its establishment, with birds released into nature across several provinces, particularly in the Black Sea region.

Authorities plan to produce 3,500 pheasants in 2026 as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen biological pest control and reduce reliance on chemical agricultural methods.

The chicks produced at the station are expected to be released into natural habitats in Samsun and Ordu in the coming months.