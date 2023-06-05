Lake Işıklı, which is a natural protected area in the Çivril district of southwestern Türkiye’s Denizli province, has been attracting more and more nature lovers recently with its unique sights and water lilies that evoke feelings of peace.

Visitors coming to Lake Işıklı can see the unique view by sailing to the lake from the Seraserli and Beydilli neighborhoods of the district and have unforgettable moments on the lake with the boats that promise an epic journey of one hour.

At sunrise, the water lilies blooming on Lake Işıklı’s waters rise to the surface and disappear underwater in the afternoon, making them all the more fascinating for visitors.

It is situated at a location where green and blue meet, Lake Işıklı, which means “illuminated or bright,” lives up to its name and is also home to many species of birds and rare fish.

A tourist boat is seen sailing on Lake Işıklı, Denizli, Türkiye, June 5, 2023. (IHA Photo)

The water lilies are under conservatory protection in Lake Işıklı. Therefore, any act of destruction or plucking of the lilies will be penalized by a fine of TL 73,000 ($9,920) – an expensive mistake.

Önder Uyar, a local tourist, said, “It is an amazing experience of meeting nature.”

Atilla Savran, the mukhtar of the Beydilli neighborhood, which shares a coast with the lake, said that they saw a huge increase in demand during the Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, holidays.

Savran, who is also responsible for the boat excursions on the lake, said that they were trying to showcase the beauty of the lake to the guests as much as possible.