A hot air balloon carrying a group of Indonesian tourists made a sudden and hard landing near Karataş village in the Güzelyurt district of Aksaray, located in Central Anatolia of Türkiye, due to an unexpected wind shift, resulting in the tragic death of the pilot and minor injuries to 12 passengers.

The balloon took off early in the morning, around 5 a.m., from the Ihlara Valley, a popular launch site in the region. Approximately two hours into the flight, the balloon encountered an abrupt change in wind conditions, forcing it to descend rapidly and make a rough landing near Karataş village.

During the landing, the pilot, 37-year-old Hüseyin Türk, became trapped under the basket after his foot was caught in a rope. Despite the prompt arrival of emergency teams, including gendarmerie, health, fire and AFAD personnel, Türk was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 12 tourists onboard sustained light injuries and were transported to Aksaray Training and Research Hospital for treatment. Authorities confirmed that all injured passengers are in stable condition.

Hüseyin Türk, a seasoned pilot with six years of experience and father of three, was taken to the hospital morgue for an autopsy, with plans to transfer his body to his hometown of Nevşehir after the procedure.

In a separate incident, another hot air balloon that took off from Ihlara Valley faced similar wind-related difficulties and was forced to land abruptly, though without causing any injuries or damage.

The Aksaray Governorship released a statement emphasizing the cause of the accident, stating that the balloon was forced into a hard landing due to sudden wind changes. “Unfortunately, our pilot lost his life, and 12 passengers were lightly injured. Medical treatment continues and an investigation has been launched,” the statement read.

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure confirmed that the Transportation Safety Investigation Center has begun a technical inquiry into the incident. According to the ministry, weather conditions were favorable at takeoff, but unexpected winds developed during the flight, leading to the emergency landing decision. The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as they become available.

This tragic accident highlights the inherent risks of hot air balloon tourism, a popular activity in the Cappadocia region and its surroundings in Central Anatolia, Türkiye, where weather conditions can change rapidly. The loss of an experienced pilot and tourist injuries have cast a shadow over the local tourism industry.