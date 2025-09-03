A pilot lost his life when a Cessna-172 training aircraft crashed into a corn field in Izmir's Torbalı district on Türkiye's western coast on Wednesday, authorities confirmed.

The aircraft had taken off from Selçuk Efes Airport for a training flight with a student pilot aboard before going down in a corn field in the Kırbaş neighborhood of Torbalı district. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

Following reports of the incident, numerous firefighting and medical teams were immediately dispatched to the crash site in the western province. Emergency crews confirmed that the pilot had lost his life in the accident.

An investigation has started into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Aviation authorities are expected to examine the wreckage and analyze what led to the tragic incident involving the single-engine training aircraft.