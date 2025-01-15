Ersin Tarhan, a CNC machine operator, spends his days off transforming into Jack Sparrow, the famed antihero from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" films. Wandering the streets of Ankara in full costume – complete with long hair, beard, makeup and an uncanny resemblance to the character – Tarhan draws crowds wherever he goes.

Ankara residents frequently spot Tarhan dressed as the swashbuckling pirate in parks, subway stations, fish markets and bazaars. His detailed costume and spot-on portrayal have made him a local sensation, with many stopping to snap photos with him.

Ersin Tarhan walks the streets of Ankara in full Jack Sparrow costume, Türkiye, Jan. 15, 2025. (AA Photo)

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Tarhan explained how his transformation into Jack Sparrow began. "When my hair was long, people on the street started calling me 'Jack Sparrow,'" he said. "I had bought a T-shirt with Johnny Depp's photo on it, and my mother told me, 'You look just like him.' My mom doesn’t make comparisons lightly."

Tarhan, a fan of the character, decided to take the resemblance further. After donning the costume and stepping out onto Ankara’s streets, he received overwhelmingly positive reactions.

"When I embody this character, people are usually shocked or surprised when they see me for the first time," Tarhan said. He added that his costume, crafted with meticulous attention to detail, draws significant attention.

Many people ask for photos. "Because the character is well-known here, it works to my advantage," Tarhan noted.