A cargo ship heading to France from Türkiye was threatened by "pirates" off the coast of Italy, according to the Italian Defense Ministry.

Italian special forces boarded the Turkish-flagged cargo ship Galata Seaways, which departed from Yalova, after the crew was threatened, the ministry said.

Marines boarded the ship off Naples after the group, "allegedly migrants, threatened the crew with knives," a ministry press officer told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto told reporters that there were 15 migrants on board the ship, including two or three individuals with arms. They abducted the 22-member Turkish crew and took control of the ship, he said.

The minister noted that they do not know the nationality of the migrants and that Italian special operations teams launched an operation upon receiving an SOS call from the crew.