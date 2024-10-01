In Izmir Bay, on the Aegean coast of western Türkiye, pollution-related bad odors and fish deaths negatively affect the businesses of tradespeople located in the city’s tourist attraction, Kordon.

The environmental issue, which began with dead fish washing ashore at Turan Beach in Bayraklı on Aug. 20, continues along various shores of the bay.

Recently, the changing color of the sea and the dead fish, along with the resulting bad odor, have also been observed in the approximately 4-kilometer Kordon area between Konak and the Port of Alsancak.

Ömür Şanlı, president of the Kordon Businessmen's Association, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the 120 members of the association are experiencing difficult times due to the problems in the bay.

Şanlı explained that the bad odor and fish deaths lead to job losses, stating: “When our customers come to our businesses, after a certain point, they say, ‘I can’t stand this smell anymore.’ They ask for permission and leave. We have seen at least a 30%-40% drop in our business, people have started going to places in Izmir, like Gaziemir and Menderes, where there is no odor.”

Pointing to a decrease in demand for fish restaurants, he said: “People avoid going to these restaurants due to misconceptions like, ‘Are they selling dead fish collected from the bay?’”

He also emphasized the urgent need for a solution to the odor problem, stating that without a clean bay, Izmir cannot attract the tourists it aims for.

Oktay Akbulut, who owns a business in Kordon, notes that the bad odor and fish deaths negatively affect their work and morale.

He expressed hope for a collaborative effort between local authorities and the central government to resolve the issue, stating: “As tradesmen, we are in a difficult situation, our customers from other cities ask, ‘How do you live with this smell?’ We don’t even go outside unless we have to. People no longer come to Kordon. It used to be crowded here, there were no available spots at night. The smell and fish deaths have reduced the number of people coming to Kordon.”