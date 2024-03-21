The expert drew attention to the importance of leaving clean water resources to future generations and stressed that the basis of ensuring water sustainability is not only saving but also not polluting water resources.

Professor Belgin Elipek, from Trakya University's Department of Biology, highlighted the challenges of accessing healthy freshwater due to global climate change, extreme temperatures, drought and water pollution.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) on World Water Day, Elipek said, "There is a global scarcity of fresh water, with only 3% of the world's water being fresh, while the majority consists of salt water in oceans and seas, with 97%."

Elipek stressed the importance of protecting water resources to ensure access to healthy water. She pointed out that freshwater sources are often polluted due to agricultural irrigation, industrial activities and urban uses, an issue exacerbated by scarcity.

Despite Türkiye having numerous lakes, ponds and streams, Elipek noted that the country still faces water scarcity due to pollution, underlining the need for concerted efforts to safeguard and manage freshwater resources effectively.

Stating that water sustainability should be ensured for future generations, Elipek said: "If you wish for future generations to enjoy water resources as you do, it's imperative to prioritize water sustainability. This entails being mindful of water usage, avoiding wasteful habits and consuming water responsibly in daily life. Experts recommend a daily intake of 1.5 liters of water for physiological functions. It's crucial to note that every toilet flush wastes water equivalent to what two people need. While water conservation is vital, preventing water pollution is equally if not more important."

Elipek explained that waste oils, especially those poured into sinks, pollute water resources, and precautions must be taken for contaminated surface and underground water resources.

Stating that global climate change also has serious effects on water resources, Elipek said: "The balance of ecosystems has been disrupted due to excessive precipitation in the rainy areas and hotter temperatures in the dry regions. Underground water resources have now gone much deeper due to drought. This means that freshwater sources cannot be fed. Using water economically and making it a lifestyle will increase the sustainability of water. Unfortunately, if we continue to pollute freshwater resources and do not use water economically, our coming generations will suffer."