Patriarch Bartholomew of the Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate has announced that Pope Francis is set to visit Türkiye on May 26, according to Germany's state-owned Deutsche Welle's Turkish edition.

The visit will commemorate the 1,700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea, a significant event in Christian history that convened bishops in 325 to address major theological matters. The pope's participation in the anniversary was initially announced last year, though the exact date has remained uncertain until now.

Patriarch Bartholomew expressed his hope that Pope Francis, who has been recovering from double pneumonia, will be in good health to undertake the visit. He also stated that he was praying for the pontiff’s recovery.

The Vatican has reported continued improvements in Pope Francis' condition. A recent chest X-ray confirmed progress, and medical officials have stated he is no longer in imminent danger. However, the 88-year-old pontiff remains under close medical supervision at the Vatican, receiving oxygen support while following his Lenten spiritual retreat remotely.

This will mark Pope Francis’ second visit to Türkiye. His previous visit took place from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2014, during which he traveled to Ankara and Istanbul. During that trip, he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Patriarch Bartholomew and other religious leaders. The visit emphasized interfaith dialogue, Christian-Muslim relations and addressing the challenges faced by refugees in the region.

As the pope continues his recovery, Vatican officials are expected to provide further updates on his health and travel plans in the coming weeks.