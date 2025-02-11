With the support of first lady Emine Erdoğan, the "First-Step Midwife School," launched as a pilot project in Konya, has contributed to an increase in natural birth rates in the city, according to a report by Sabah newspaper.

Pregnancy classes, which are becoming increasingly common in Türkiye’s public hospitals, provide prenatal education services to couples.

Since its launch in 2019, the project has trained 10,000 individuals. While the national cesarean birth rate in Türkiye stands at approximately 65%, the rate has significantly decreased to 35% among those who participated in the program.

Expectant mothers and their spouses find great satisfaction in participating in the training. Initially introduced in 2017, the project was officially inaugurated and promoted by Erdoğan in 2019. Designed to support expectant mothers in having healthy and natural births, the program begins during pregnancy and extends to postpartum care. It includes meetings with psychologists, dietitians and physiotherapists to provide comprehensive support.

After birth, the program continues to offer psychological counseling, nutritional guidance and lactation support for mothers facing breastfeeding challenges. The project coordinator, Dr. Engin Dinç, explained that families receive a two-day, 12-hour training course.

He explained: "Expectant mothers can manage their fears and uncertainties about childbirth more effectively. They enter labor feeling more confident and secure. We emphasize the principle: 'Healthy mother, healthy baby.' Whether the birth is natural or cesarean, the most important thing is a healthy outcome."

"Over six years, we have provided free training to nearly 10,000 families. Our physiotherapists design pre- and post-pregnancy exercise plans, and we also offer lactation counseling. Additionally, we have an 'First-Step Parenting School' that guides parents of children aged birth to 2 on essential early-life care. This program covers the entire pregnancy journey," he added.

Dinç also highlighted the program’s impact on fathers, recalling one participant who said, "I used to think childbirth was solely the mother's responsibility, but now I believe every father should set aside their pride and attend this training."

In addition to families, 1,200 health care personnel, including delivery room and emergency medical staff, have received training, helping to establish a shared language and appreciation for childbirth in Konya.

Dinç further explained: "About five years ago, we launched a voluntary support program with 60 health care professionals. They say this initiative has been deeply rewarding for them. They have experienced the miracle of childbirth by assisting expectant mothers. We have provided one-on-one support to nearly 2,000 pregnant women in public hospitals. While Türkiye’s overall cesarean rate is 65%, we have reduced it to 35% in our program."

Kübra Arslantalay, a 25-week pregnant participant, shared her experience: "This place is wonderful. It has helped me tremendously. What I have learned here is crucial for both me and my baby. The training includes relaxation techniques, psychological support and nutritional advice. The program takes a holistic approach to childbirth. Thanks to this education, my fears have eased. We often fear what we do not understand, but learning here helps us overcome those fears. Women who have already given birth also come to share their experiences."

One of the couples attending the program, Ismail and Şerife Çınar, shared their positive experience. Şerife, who gave birth naturally 16 months ago after completing the training, is now 20 weeks pregnant and has returned for another round of education.

"We benefited greatly from this program and encourage all families to participate," she said. Her husband added: "We truly felt the impact of this education during childbirth. Those who haven't attended wouldn't understand. The program provides both theoretical and practical knowledge. We were very satisfied and highly recommend it to all families."

To encourage natural birth, reduce unnecessary cesarean procedures and maintain a sustainable population growth rate, the Ministry of Health implemented the "Normal Birth Action Plan" on Oct. 3, 2024. Numerous hospitals across Türkiye now offer pregnancy schools, educating couples about the childbirth process. Additionally, water birth techniques are now available in many state hospitals nationwide.