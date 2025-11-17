According to Health Ministry data in 2024, Türkiye recorded a total of 121,067 premature births, reflecting a significant public health challenge. Among these premature infants, 3.4% were born before 28 weeks of gestation, classified as very early preterm, while 7.1% arrived between 28 and 31 weeks.

The majority, 89.5%, were born during the late preterm period, between 32 and 36 weeks. Prematurity is defined as birth occurring before 37 completed weeks of pregnancy. The earlier a baby is born, the greater the risk of health complications, which include respiratory difficulties, infections, developmental delays and increased mortality.

In Türkiye, prematurity remains the leading cause of death in children under 5, underscoring the urgent need for effective preventive measures and specialized care.

The underlying causes of prematurity in Türkiye largely stem from high-risk pregnancies. Factors such as very young or advanced maternal age, frequent pregnancies with short intervals, multiple gestations, infections, chronic diseases like hypertension and diabetes, tobacco and substance use, poor nutritional status and inadequate prenatal care significantly elevate the risk of early delivery.

Ensuring comprehensive prenatal care, including close monitoring of expectant mothers, vaccination against tetanus, supplementation of essential micronutrients such as iron and iodine, screening and treatment of infections, blood pressure control and breastfeeding education, plays a pivotal role in reducing premature birth rates and improving neonatal outcomes.

On a global scale, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that approximately 13.4 million babies, equivalent to one in every 10 births, are born prematurely each year. National prematurity rates vary widely, ranging from 4% to 16%, influenced by socioeconomic, environmental, and health care factors.

Premature infants worldwide face increased risks of long-term complications such as cerebral palsy, learning disabilities, sensory impairments and chronic health conditions. These challenges extend beyond medical concerns, imposing significant emotional and financial burdens on families and health care systems.

Addressing prematurity requires a multifaceted approach involving families, health care providers and policymakers. Emphasis must be placed on planned pregnancies, regular prenatal check-ups, avoidance of harmful substances during pregnancy and participation in prenatal education programs.

Advances in neonatal care and technology, alongside strengthened health care policies, are essential to improving survival rates and ensuring that premature infants grow into healthy, productive members of society. Türkiye continues to integrate these strategies in line with global best practices, aiming to reduce the incidence and impact of prematurity on its population.