As the nation marked Aug. 30, commemorating Victory Day, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the country in a speech that paid tribute to the significance of the historic Battle of Dumlupınar. This day, formally recognized as Victory Day, holds a special place in the country's journey toward achieving success in the War of Independence.

In his address, Erdoğan hailed the enduring spirit of freedom that has defined the Turkish nation throughout its history, stating, "The love of freedom, which is the most important characteristic of our nation, continues its existence very strongly today."

Erdoğan expressed his deep appreciation for the founder of modern Türkiye, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, and quoted the historic leader: "This victory is the immortal monument of the Turkish nation's idea of freedom and independence, our nation has declared to the whole world that it will not put a yoke on its will and will not cast a shadow over its independence and future."

Reflecting on recent challenges faced by the nation, including the heroic resistance against the attempted coup on July 15, Erdoğan emphasized the resolute determination of the Turkish people to defend their sovereignty and values. He remarked, "Our nation's response to the attacks on our survival in recent years, especially the epic resistance against the betrayal of July 15, has repeatedly shown how alive and standing this will is."

Erdoğan also highlighted the ongoing efforts to shape the future of Türkiye, noting the progress made in various fields over the past 21 years. He spoke about the recent elections on May 14 and May 28, which marked critical milestones in the nation's journey toward its goals.

A little girl holds a Turkish flag during a ceremony to mark Victory Day, Denizli, southwestern Türkiye, Aug. 30, 2023. (AA Photo)

"The politics of service and work have gained momentum after the elections, receiving strong support from the nation," Erdoğan stated. He continued, "With the new steps we will take in the coming period, we will strengthen our country's power and raise it above the level of contemporary civilizations. We will certainly make our vision of the 'Century of Türkiye' a reality. We will achieve this as 85 million, hand in hand and heart-to-heart. As a nation that broke the game, we wholeheartedly believe that our future will be much brighter and more prosperous than our present."

Echoing the sentiment of resilience and determination, first lady Emine Erdoğan also shared her thoughts on the occasion, emphasizing that Victory Day is a testament to the unwavering will of the Turkish nation and a manifestation of patriotism and belief in independence.

Aug. 30, officially known as Victory and Turkish Armed Forces Day, commemorates the 1922 Battle of Dumlupınar, a significant event in Türkiye's history. This battle was part of the Great Offensive, a major military campaign led by Atatürk, which aimed to expel Greek occupying forces from Türkiye. The offensive started on Aug. 26, 1922, and concluded on Sept. 18 of the same year.

The Greek army's arrival in Izmir on May 15, 1919, triggered widespread resistance against the occupation. The Turks formed the National Forces to resist the invaders. The Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) was established in Ankara in 1920, and over time, Turkish forces managed to push back Greek forces that had advanced toward the capital. The Great Offensive began with artillery fire and tactical advances, ultimately resulting in the liberation of various towns, including Izmir, on Sept. 9, 1922.

Victory Day is celebrated on Aug. 30 each year, as this month holds historical significance for Türkiye due to various past victories, such as the Battle of Manzikert (Malazgirt) in 1071, the Battle of Otlukbeli in 1473, the Battle of Çaldıran in 1514 and others. These victories contributed to the strengthening of Turkish regional influence and the expansion of the Ottoman Empire. The Battle of Sakarya in August 1921, where Turkish forces repelled Greek presence, also played a pivotal role in shaping the future Republic of Türkiye.