President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with national athletes, children and young people from many different countries at the Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul on Saturday as part of the "World No Tobacco Day and Environment Week Program," organized in observance of the awareness day on May 31.

Erdoğan discussed the harms of tobacco products to public health and the environmental pollution they cause to young people. Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Istanbul member of Parliament Müşerref Pervin Tuba Durgut also attended the program. Listening to the thoughts and wishes of the young people and children on the issue, President Erdoğan delivered important messages regarding the fight against cigarette addiction. Before answering the young people's questions, Erdoğan gave an opening speech. He also extended his congratulations and thanks to the young people participating in the program.

In his opening speech, Erdoğan said: "I hope that the World No Tobacco Day events contribute to increasing awareness about the harms of tobacco products. For this, I especially thank my colleague Tuba for her efforts in this fight. We see that the cigarette industry, with its multibillion-dollar market, targets all segments of our society, especially our children. The tobacco industry adds to its profits at the expense of people's lives by introducing new products and exploiting legal loopholes. The figures actually reveal the alarming extent of the problem. Every day, 20,000 people worldwide die from diseases caused by smoking. In our country, we lose 85,000 people each year to the tobacco monster."

"Tobacco not only poisons people but also pollutes our world. Approximately half of the world's child population is forced to breathe air polluted by tobacco smoke. Cigarette smoke contains more than 4,000 toxic and carcinogenic substances. The toxins and other carcinogenic substances in tobacco products spread into the air, creating a polluted environment for those near the smoker. The situation is even worse and more dire for passive smokers, those who are exposed to tobacco smoke without using tobacco themselves. Despite all this harm, the tobacco industry continues to grow and generates $700 billion in revenue each year," he said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan highlights the detrimental impact of cigarette waste on marine pollution and commends athletes for their efforts in advocating for zero waste, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 9, 2024. (AA Photo)

"Our noble nation knows very well the fight I have waged against cigarettes since my early youth. Starting with those close to us, we openly warned everyone who used tobacco about its dangers. If there were cigarette packs, we confiscated them. We took promises from them to quit, wrote their names and the date on the packs, and displayed them in a special place in the presidential office," Erdoğan said.

"We organized various events to raise awareness among our youth about cigarette addiction. We took significant steps, from banning smoking in enclosed spaces to increasing fines and applying high taxes. We ensured that health warnings were more visible and effective on cigarette packages. Through campaigns like 'Smoke-Free Airspace' and 'Protect Your Air,' we tried to raise public awareness. Our governments are the ones conducting the most effective and determined fight against tobacco products," he added.

"We are pleased to observe that, as a result of our uncompromising stance, there has been a slight decline in smoking in our country. I believe that all our citizens and all of humanity need to be vigilant against this insidious danger. Hopefully, we will continue our fight more determinedly and in a more multifaceted way in the future," he said.

Responding to national athlete Şahika Ercümen, who highlighted the significant contribution of cigarette waste to marine pollution in her speech, Erdoğan pointed to World Oceans Day in his address: "Cigarette butts underwater must seriously bother you. Unfortunately, this is the situation. I particularly congratulate you because you have truly fought hard among our athletes on the zero waste issue and have set an example for all your fellow athletes in this struggle. On behalf of my entire nation, I congratulate you."

Responding to a speech by a girl named Stella from Spain, who mentioned a new environmental regulation in Spain that holds tobacco companies responsible for the environmental pollution caused by cigarettes and cigarette butts, requiring them to play an active role in collecting waste and transferring it to waste facilities, Erdoğan said, "I will ask Mr. Sanchez from Spain for this law text."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan meets with young people to discuss the danger of tobacco and environmental issues at Vahdettin Mansion, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 9, 2024. (AA Photo)

Danger of e-cigarettes

After a speech by a Dagestani Japanese youth named Adem, who highlighted the harms of electronic cigarettes and their spread among young people, especially teenagers, Erdoğan also shared his thoughts on electronic cigarettes. "Smugglers are making significant efforts to enter our country through various channels with electronic cigarettes. Unfortunately, there are leaks through illegal means, but customs is currently doing a good job of fighting this. We have those who come to us through different channels. So far, we have not allowed this. There are some brands that you all know and have heard of; we do not and will not permit them. Because we have determined that they are even more harmful, we have established these steps. We can never allow our people to be poisoned. We are building a structure where these efforts and measures are taken," he explained.

Seeking U.K. advice

Fifteen-year-old British youth Edward Smith talked about the law recently enacted in the United Kingdom that prohibits individuals born after 2009 from legally accessing cigarettes and electronic cigarettes. In his speech, Smith expressed his belief that tobacco-related diseases could decrease with this law. President Erdoğan responded: "If we can learn when they enacted such a legal measure, we will contact the United Kingdom if necessary."

Durgut added: "We will adapt this law, God willing. Children born after 2009 will no longer be able to buy cigarettes or any tobacco products. It is a very good law to protect children. Let's work on this issue, Mr. President."

Hazards of early addiction

"We all must strive together and should not fall into this trap, whether male or female. When I see our youth smoking on street corners, I feel very sad as a president; I feel sorry for them. As our young girl mentioned earlier, seeing how their lungs are covered with smoke residue. A doctor friend of mine once took me to a lung surgery during a hospital visit and showed me how a smoker's lung looked. The once-white lung was unfortunately covered with black spots due to smoking. That is why my advice is never to smoke," President Erdoğan said.