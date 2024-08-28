President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced Türkiye’s assistance to Bangladesh following severe flooding that has impacted over 5 million people and caused at least 27 deaths. Erdoğan shared the news on X, highlighting Türkiye's commitment to supporting Bangladesh during this crisis.

In his statement, Erdoğan said: "Türkiye extends a helping hand to our friend and brother Bangladesh, who is going through difficult days due to the flood disaster. We are delivering our aid to the region under the coordination of the AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Authority). We have started distributing a total of 16,750 aid packages, especially in areas severely affected by the disaster and where road access has been cut off."

"We are intensively continuing our efforts with the support of the AFAD, TİKA (Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency) and Turkish NGOs. Through our aid activities in the region, we are not leaving our Bangladeshi brothers, who are facing great destruction, alone and are striving to heal their wounds. On this occasion, I wish God's mercy on those who lost their lives in the disaster, wish a speedy recovery to the injured and send our well wishes to Bangladesh, which is always by our side."

Erdoğan and Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh’s interim government, discussed the flood disaster and Türkiye-Bangladesh relations in a phone call on Tuesday. Erdoğan expressed his condolences and assured Yunus of Türkiye’s support during the recovery efforts.