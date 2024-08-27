President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the head of Bangladesh's interim government Muhammad Yunus discussed the flood disaster in Bangladesh, regional and global developments in a phone call on Tuesday, the Communications Directorate said.

The two leaders also discussed Türkiye-Bangladesh relations, the directorate said.

For his part, Erdoğan expressed his sorrow for the disaster in Bangladesh, which killed at least 27 people and affected over 5 million people. He noted that Türkiye would stand by the people of Bangladesh as they recover from the devastating disaster.

Erdoğan also said the two countries continue to enhance cooperation in all spheres, as he congratulated Yunus for becoming the head of the country's transitional government following weeks of mass protests that toppled Sheikh Hasina.

Muhammad Yunus took oath to lead Bangladesh's transitional government on Aug. 8.

Bangladesh and Türkiye have had strong diplomatic and trade relations for centuries, dating back to the late 16th century when Ottoman ports established trade links with Bengal.

The pair are partners under the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the D-8 organization. As part of a bilateral defense cooperation deal, the South Asian country has also purchased the popular Turkish Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicles, rocket defense systems and armored vehicles.

The Turkish Embassy in Dhaka opened in 1976, and the Embassy of Bangladesh in Ankara opened in 1981. The latest high-level visit to Bangladesh from Türkiye was former Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım's visit in December 2017. The same month, President Abdul Hamid met President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the sidelines of the OIC Extraordinary Summit in Istanbul.