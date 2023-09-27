President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reaffirmed his commitment to empowering the Türkiye's youth through a series of innovative initiatives Wednesday.

These measures, promised during the May 14 elections, aim to provide technological support, enhance access to cultural and artistic events, and establish a Family and Youth Bank, particularly geared toward supporting newlyweds and those planning to marry.

Speaking passionately about his vision, Erdoğan maintained: "We are dedicated to nurturing the aspirations of our youth. We will issue a Youth Card, valid for one year, to all 18-year-olds, granting them free or discounted access to museums, cinemas, theaters and more."

Referring to higher education, Erdoğan said: "We are delivering on our promise of providing technological device support to university students. Each eligible student will receive up to TL 5,500 in support for mobile phones and computers with a market value not exceeding TL 9,500. This support represents approximately 44.4% of the market price for mobile phones and 16.7% for computers."

He also revealed that students would receive a free monthly data quota of 10 GB for 12 months, available through their preferred mobile network operator. Implementation details for these support programs will be determined by relevant ministries.

Erdoğan underscored his commitment to the youth by saying: "We have stood by our young people, and we will continue to do so." He emphasized the government's resolve to enhance young people's access to technology and information through these support programs.

In another move aimed at bolstering the family institution — the bedrock of society — President Erdoğan announced the establishment of the "Family and Youth Bank."

"We have diligently worked on this project, which seeks to provide economic support to young people entering marriage and to strengthen the foundations of their unions," he revealed.

The President outlined a plan to allocate a portion of state revenues derived from natural gas, oil, and mining resources to generate income for the bank. While the bank's revenue structure takes shape, the government will initiate pilot projects to support families and young couples.

Highlighting the bank's role, Erdoğan explained: "The Family and Youth Bank will offer interest-free loans to newlywed couples, starting with a pilot project in earthquake-affected areas, ensuring that young couples can embark on their marital journeys with financial stability and confidence."

As Türkiye embarks on these transformative initiatives, President Erdoğan's vision for the youth and the family institution signals a resolute commitment to the nation's future prosperity and social cohesion.

These measures are expected to have a profound and positive impact on the country's youth and families, ushering in a new era of opportunity and support.