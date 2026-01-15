President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday launched TRT Genç (Youth), Türkiye’s new youth-focused public television channel, pledging to continue what he described as a nationwide “struggle for truth” through public broadcasters.

Speaking at the opening ceremony held at the Beştepe Nation’s Congress and Culture Center in Ankara, Erdoğan said the public broadcaster TRT, together with Anadolu Agency (AA) and the Directorate of Communications, would continue to stand firm against disinformation and pressure campaigns.

Erdoğan said TRT Genç would bring a fresh and impactful approach to broadcasting, especially for younger audiences, and would help raise a generation aligned with Türkiye’s values and vision. He underlined that, as a public broadcaster, TRT must remain especially careful not to distort historical facts for ratings.

“With the slogan ‘The future is you,’ TRT Genç will, God willing, become an indispensable platform for our youth and contribute to raising strong generations for the Türkiye Century,” Erdoğan said, congratulating TRT’s management and staff.

The launch ceremony included the screening of a promotional video titled “If You’re Ready, We’re Starting,” a live music performance, and a symbolic moment in which a robot named “Robogenç,” developed entirely by Turkish engineers, delivered the channel’s remote control to Erdoğan to officially start broadcasting.