President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday marked International Women’s Day on March 8, emphasizing women’s vital role in Türkiye’s development while outlining new measures to expand parental leave and reiterating the government’s commitment to combating violence against women.

Speaking at an iftar program themed “Women’s Initiative in Sustainable Development” held in Istanbul and organized by the Ministry of Family and Social Services, Erdoğan highlighted the importance of strengthening women’s participation in social, economic and political life.

Erdoğan expressed solidarity with women facing hardship across different regions, including mothers who lost their children in conflicts and violence. He conveyed condolences to Iranian mothers mourning daughters who had been sent to school but later lost their lives, saying Turkish women share their grief.

He also paid tribute to mothers of fallen soldiers, describing them as symbols of resilience, and extended greetings to women affected by crises in Gaza, Syria, Yemen and Sudan, as well as to those living under poverty or conflict in other parts of the world.

Erdoğan said women are often the most affected by conflicts, economic inequality and discrimination worldwide. He argued that the global consumption system frequently targets women’s dignity and exploits women’s labor, while social discrimination rooted in harmful traditions continues to disproportionately affect them.

“Wherever there is a fire, we try to carry water, wherever there is a wound, we try to apply a remedy,” Erdoğan said, emphasizing that women play a central role in protecting Türkiye’s humanitarian values.

Erdoğan said women and men should be seen as complementary parts of society rather than divided by gender-based distinctions.

“Anyone who commits violence against women or children has failed in humanity,” Erdoğan stated, underlining that both rights and responsibilities in society belong equally to women and men.

Erdoğan highlighted several policy measures implemented to strengthen women’s participation in public life.

According to figures he shared, the female labor force participation rate increased from 27.9% to 34.7% during the period of his government, while women’s employment rose from 25.3% to 31.7%.

He also pointed to improvements in political representation, noting that the number of women in parliament increased from 24 in 2002 to 119 in the latest elections, raising women’s representation to nearly 20%.

Erdoğan added that restrictions once limiting women’s access to public-sector careers had been removed, enabling greater participation in fields such as academia, administration, the judiciary and the military.

Addressing violence against women, Erdoğan reiterated the government’s “zero tolerance” approach.

He cited legal reforms introduced since 2005, including amendments to the Turkish Penal Code and the implementation of Law No. 6284 on the Protection of the Family and the Prevention of Violence Against Women.

Additional measures include the establishment of specialized courts, expanded penalties for crimes targeting women, and support mechanisms such as shelters, social service centers and the KADES emergency support application.

Following the event, First Lady Emine Erdoğan shared a message on social media about the March 8 International Women’s Day iftar program.

In her post, Emine Erdoğan said she was pleased to attend the program held under the theme “Women’s Initiative in Sustainable Development,” noting that the gathering brought together accomplished women from the fields of business, civil society, arts and sports.

She congratulated the participants for their achievements and wished them continued success, emphasizing the importance of women who lead through their work and break new ground in their respective fields.