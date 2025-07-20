Marking the anniversary of the Law on the Prevention and Control of the Harms of Tobacco Products, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with young people and athletes in Istanbul to reaffirm Türkiye’s commitment to a smoke-free future.

Enacted in 1996 and significantly expanded in 2008, the Law on the Prevention and Control of the Harms of Tobacco Products (Law No. 4207) represents a major milestone in Türkiye’s public health legislation.

The law prohibits smoking in enclosed public spaces, restricts tobacco advertising and promotion, mandates graphic health warnings on packaging, and supports smoking cessation through national services. With these comprehensive measures, it aims to reduce tobacco consumption, protect non-smokers from secondhand smoke, and foster a healthier society.

To commemorate the law’s anniversary, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted a youth engagement event at the Dolmabahçe Working Office in Istanbul on Saturday, July 19, gathering national athletes, students, scientists, and public health advocates under a common cause, safeguarding Türkiye’s future generations from tobacco addiction.

In his address, Erdoğan emphasized the vital role of youth in shaping the future of the “Century of Türkiye.” He stated, “Strong nations are built upon healthy societies. It is our responsibility to protect our youth from harmful habits such as tobacco and alcohol.”

Noting that approximately 8 million people die each year worldwide from tobacco-related illnesses, including 1.3 million from passive smoking, Erdoğan called attention to the devastating effects of tobacco not just on individuals, but on entire communities.

“In our country alone, 100,000 people lose their lives prematurely every year due to tobacco use,” he said, underlining the urgent need to maintain momentum in national tobacco control efforts.

Erdoğan highlighted the ongoing support provided to individuals who wish to quit smoking. Türkiye currently operates 671 smoking cessation clinics across the country, offering free medication, nicotine replacement therapies, and personalized treatment plans.

So far, 3.8 million medical consultations have been carried out, with over 1.5 million citizens benefiting from treatment services. The Alo 171 Smoking Cessation Hotline, a vital tool for personalized counseling, was also praised for helping thousands begin their journey toward quitting.

The president underscored the government’s efforts to maintain strict enforcement of anti-tobacco regulations. More than 42 million inspections have been conducted by provincial health directorates, with 3,718 violations identified during cross-inspections in 2025 alone. Citizens can report violations via the SABIM 184 Hotline and mobile applications, enabling community participation in upholding tobacco control measures.

The event featured testimonials and proposals from youth representatives across various disciplines, from sports and engineering to health sciences and environmental advocacy, all united by a shared determination to challenge the tobacco industry and protect their peers.

Gülseren Sakarya, a Ministry of Health employee and award-winning TEKNOFEST participant, brought attention to the environmental damage caused by cigarettes. “One cigarette butt can contaminate 100 liters of water. The industry is destroying 600 million trees annually,” she said, calling for the tobacco industry to be held financially accountable for its environmental impact.

Paralympic athlete Miray Ulaş stressed the need to ban smoking on beaches and coasts, noting that the waters where she trains are often polluted with cigarette waste. “Smoking is not just an individual act – it directly harms our ecosystem,” she stated.

National footballer Kaan Ayhan shared his belief that stadiums should be smoke-free zones, not just for public health but also to protect athletes’ performance. Similarly, artistic gymnast Ferhat Arıcan called for raising the legal age of tobacco purchase to 21, aligning Türkiye with other progressive nations and reducing youth access to cigarettes.

Taekwondo athlete Fatma Zehra Akyazıcı pointed to the increasing use of e-cigarettes among teenagers, warning that early exposure leads to lifelong addiction. Her remarks were echoed by national swimmer Doruk Yoğurtçuoğlu, who emphasized the role of social media in glamorizing smoking. “We see influencers make smoking look cool. These hidden ads are dangerous,” he said, urging stricter digital oversight.

One of the most resonant calls came from swimmer Beliz Çakar, who said, “I can hold my breath underwater, but it’s difficult to breathe clean air outside because of smoke in public spaces.” She urged the state to ensure smoke-free air becomes not only a legal standard but a social norm.

Modern pentathlete İlke Özyüksel Mihrioğlu took the message further, urging a complete ban on all forms of cigarettes, beginning with those marketed to women. “What looks elegant is actually addiction. We must stop the sale of these products,” she said.

President Erdoğan concluded the session by reaffirming the government’s commitment to work alongside Türkiye’s youth to realize the goal of a tobacco-free nation. “We will continue this struggle decisively. With your ideas, courage and leadership, the Century of Türkiye will be built on clean breathing, healthy lives and strong minds.”