President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan strongly condemned the terrorist attack that happened in Istanbul’s Beşiktaş district on Tuesday, while speaking at the inauguration of the Roketsan Production Facilities in Ankara.

The president praised the rapid and effective response of Türkiye’s security forces and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to combating all forms of terrorism.

“I want it to be known that we condemn the treacherous attack that took place earlier today in Beşiktaş, Istanbul, which was foiled by the successful intervention of our heroic security forces,” Erdoğan said.

“In this heinous act of terrorism, three terrorists were neutralized, one dead and two injured, while two of our heroic police officers sustained minor injuries during the intervention.”

The president emphasized the swift legal response, stating, “Both the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office and our police and intelligence services have promptly launched the necessary investigations regarding the attack.”

He wished a speedy recovery to the injured officers and extended solidarity to the Istanbul Police Department and the people of Istanbul.

Erdoğan underlined the government’s stance on security, saying, “We will continue our fight against all forms of terrorism with determination and will not allow vile, timed provocations like today’s to undermine the security climate of Türkiye.”

The attack occurred directly outside the building housing the closed Israeli Consulate in Beşiktaş, where the three assailants engaged in an armed confrontation with police before being neutralized.