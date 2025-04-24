After the 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Istanbul on Wednesday afternoon, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited the crisis center at the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority's (AFAD) Istanbul directorate to assess the situation.

The earthquake, which occurred off the coast of Silivri in the Marmara Sea, prompted immediate action from local authorities and emergency response teams.

Erdoğan arrived in Istanbul shortly after the quake and spent about an hour at the crisis center in Hasdal, where he received a comprehensive briefing from relevant ministers and officials on the ongoing response efforts.

The president was accompanied by Ömer Çelik, deputy chairperson of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and party spokesperson, as well as Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.

Following the briefing, President Erdoğan visited Kağıthane Municipality's Hasbahçe Social Facilities, where he met with residents affected by the earthquake.

During his visit, Erdoğan engaged in conversations with citizens, shared a cup of tea and took photos with children, offering support and reassurance to the local community.

Kağıthane Mayor Mevlüt Öztekin and AK Party Istanbul Provincial Chair Abdullah Özdemir also joined the president for the visit, which aimed to show solidarity with the people of Istanbul and assess the progress of recovery efforts following the earthquake.