President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan joyfully welcomed his ninth grandchild on Tuesday as he visited his daughter, Sümeyye Bayraktar, who gave birth to her second child.

During his visit to the hospital, President Erdoğan lovingly embraced his new grandson and whispered his name, Asım Özdemir, into the baby's ear. First lady Emine Erdoğan accompanied him during this joyous family occasion.

Asım Özdemir is the newest addition to President Erdoğan's growing family, with four grandchildren from his daughter Esra Albayrak and her husband Berat Albayrak and the three children of his son Bilal Erdoğan and his wife, Reyyan Erdoğan.