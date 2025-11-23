In Türkiye, Nov. 24 is celebrated as Teachers’ Day, a moment dedicated to recognizing the profound role educators play in shaping the nation’s future. Among these influential figures is Semra Acar, the art history teacher of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during his formative years at Istanbul Imam Hatip High School, whose story exemplifies the lasting impact a teacher can have.

Semra Acar, now 82, began her tenure at Istanbul Imam Hatip High School in 1970. When she started, she faced some skepticism from colleagues because she did not wear a headscarf, but she soon earned their respect and became a cherished member of the faculty.

During this period, Gülhan Kavakcı, mother of Merve and Ravza Kavakcı, was also teaching German at the same school. Acar recalls the school as a vibrant place where students from nearly every province in Türkiye lived as boarders, sharing limited resources and fostering a strong sense of community and solidarity.

President Erdoğan graduated from Piyalepaşa Primary School in Kasımpaşa in 1965 and from the Anadolu Imam Hatip High School in Fatih, then known as Istanbul Imam Hatip High School, in 1973. Acar describes Erdoğan as a student who left a significant mark on the school, standing out with his achievements and leadership qualities even in those early years. She emphasized that he was a student who made a lasting impression and demonstrated exceptional leadership.

Acar highlights that despite the school’s limited facilities, it maintained a high standard of quality, with teachers often meeting students' needs themselves. She recalls that kapuska, a cabbage stew, was served three times a week on the school menu and that she frequently ate alongside the students, usually joining their tables. She reflects on these shared moments as enriching experiences that deepened her appreciation for values such as gratitude, sharing, and contentment.

During her approximately five years teaching at the school, Acar educated students on Islamic art history, focusing heavily on Seljuk and Ottoman art. She observed that President Erdoğan’s admiration for these cultural heritages was profound, a connection evident in his later dedication to preserving historical sites, including overseeing the restoration of the Orkhon Inscriptions.

Acar recalls Erdoğan as a border and an exemplary student, with distinctive qualities that set him apart. He served as class president and led the debating and literature clubs. Known for his remarkable oratory skills, he frequently led the school to victory in interschool debates, bringing home numerous trophies and honors. He was well-respected by his classmates and teachers alike, maintaining close, respectful relationships over the decades and personally escorting his former teachers even 50 years later.

Expressing pride in having taught Erdoğan, Acar said: “I constantly follow his speeches and pray for his success. His achievements are Türkiye’s achievements. We see how Türkiye has risen to the level of contemporary states in every field.”

She continued: “The rise that began with ‘One minute’ has now become a vision of success. He has personal relationships with world leaders like Trump and Putin. We have expanded our influence in Africa, Asia and Europe. Even those who dislike him are still admirers. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan means peace in the world.”

Born in 1943 in Ankara to a military family, Acar began her education at one of Türkiye’s first private schools and completed high school in Kars due to her father’s transfer. Though eligible for law school, she chose art history at Istanbul University. She reflected, “From childhood, I had a special connection with mosques and art pieces. Museums always held a special place in my heart.”

Her teaching career began in Samsun and then in Eskişehir, where she taught large classes before moving to Istanbul in 1970 due to her husband’s work.