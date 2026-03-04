The “Ramadan at the Complex” event, held at the Presidential Complex, continues with science activities and musicals in Ankara.

As part of the program at the Beştepe National Congress and Culture Center, the “Lion Musical,” prepared for children, was presented to the audience, with children joining in the songs while dancing onstage.

In parallel, a dedicated space established by the Konya Science Center, operating under the Konya Metropolitan Municipality, introduces visitors to science- and technology-themed applications. Designed with interactive exhibition sections, workshops and play areas, the space includes a large LEGO area where children can sit at tables and build their own designs. Participants also explore various experimental setups, experiencing fundamental scientific concepts in a hands-on manner.

Space-themed stands provide educational content, while sections such as “The Adventure of the Telescope,” “Machines in Our Body,” “Following Physics” and “Simple Machines” deliver interactive lessons on essential science topics. A highlight of the event is “Festman,” a robot that attracts considerable attention and engagement from children, demonstrating the integration of robotics into educational programs.