A comprehensive slate of Ramadan programming is set to take place at the Presidential Complex, as this year’s “Ramadan at the Complex” initiative brings together culture, education and community engagement under a single umbrella.

Building on a tradition that has become a fixture of the holy month, the program will feature hundreds of events designed to appeal to visitors of all ages, positioning the complex as a centralized public venue for cultural participation throughout Ramadan. The agenda spans culture, arts, education and entertainment, with an emphasis on inclusivity and intergenerational engagement.

Children-oriented programming forms a key pillar of the initiative, with dedicated activity zones, creative workshops and musical productions by TRT Çocuk. The broader program also includes concerts, panel discussions, a book fair and author signing sessions, reflecting a multidimensional cultural offering.

Additional activities range from film screenings, science shows and traditional arts training to sports events, competitions and recycling-focused initiatives. Technology and awareness-driven content will feature flight simulators, discovery workshops, a space museum experience, television production areas, cybersecurity training and digital gaming zones. Visitors will also have access to healthy living activities, traffic awareness education, greenhouse production demonstrations and a forest fire awareness tunnel.

The spiritual dimension of Ramadan will be reinforced through live-broadcast iftar programs held each evening, integrating the social and reflective aspects of the month into the overall experience.

Events will be hosted across multiple venues within the complex, including the Millet Mosque, the Millet Congress and Culture Center, the Millet Exhibition Hall and the Millet Library.

Citizens interested in attending can access the day-by-day program schedule via the official website and through the “Ramadan at the Complex” social media channels.