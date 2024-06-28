Türkiye seeks to support national development by promoting the local and traditional products of Anatolia at the domestic and international levels, first Lady Emine Erdoğan said, as she attended the inauguration ceremony of the (Anadoludakiler) “Anatolia's Heritage” project in Istanbul on Friday.

The project, initiated with mottos “Abundance, Accumulation and Skills,” aims to create brands out of local products and promote them at the international level.

“We aim to promote the local and traditional products of Anatolia, update them to our contemporary times and make them available to our citizens and humanity as a whole,” the first lady said at the Atatürk Cultural Center in Istanbul.

Noting that Anatolia is a cradle of civilizations, Erdoğan said the region is home to unparalleled treasures, some of which are yet to be rediscovered.

The first lady also visited the exhibition at the cultural center, where hand-woven fabrics, rugs, accessories, natural fragrances and foods were displayed.