Eastern Türkiye's Van, home to the graceful and famous breed of cats with blue and amber-colored eyes, welcomed the arrival of 90 kittens this spring, according to local media reports on Thursday.

The world-famous cats are found in the Lake Van area and are looked after at the special care unit of Yüzüncü Yıl University's (YYÜ) Van Cat Research Center. It was here that one named Mia, registered as the "beauty queen" among this particular cat breed, gave birth to four adorable kittens.

One of Mia's kittens peeks around the corner, Van, eastern Türkiye, May 4, 2023. (DHA Photo)

Within the scope of the "Shopping Fest," which was held for the sixth annual iteration in Van province last year, Mia became the first queen of the Van Cat Beauty Contest organized by the metropolitan municipality.

Recognized for their fluffy white fur and captivating eyes, the cats draw visitors to the center throughout the year.

Professor Abdullah Kaya, the director of the research center, stated that the first batch of births this year, in which about 90 kittens were born, went well, and that they expect an increase in the number of kittens. "Last year we had a very good (breeding) season. We expect a better one this year. The kittens are healthy and in good condition," Kaya said.

Highlighting the beauty of the cats at the center, Kaya stated that Mia is raising her four new kittens well, adding that they expect the kittens to grow up to be just as beautiful as their mother.