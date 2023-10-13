The Turkish Parliament's Petition Commission has been flooded with complaints about the issue of stray dogs. This controversial issue has polarized the public, emerging as the foremost concern among people in the past five months. Nearly 4,000 applications have been submitted for review since May 15, when the Parliament commenced for the 28th term.

Concerned citizens from various cities have appealed for action by relevant institutions to intensify efforts and implement solutions to the ongoing problems associated with stray dogs.

While many citizens have called for the capture, neutering and relocation of stray dogs, others have urged the identification and punishment of those who abandon animals on the streets.

Of 3,985 applications, a staggering 93% were lodged through electronic mail, with the remainder delivered in person, via fax, post, or through the intermediation of Members of Parliament. The Petition Commission's Leadership Council, in its six meetings, has adjudicated on 1,771 petitions and dismissed 23 others due to non-compliance with regulations or duplications. Evaluations of the remaining petitions are still underway.

In a noteworthy departure from these complaints, some citizens have called for the closure of an internet platform established to address problems caused by stray dogs, demanding the arrest of its founder. Similarly, there have been requests for the shutdown of an organization accused of misinforming the public about street animals.

The Petition Commission's Leadership Council, examining these stray dog-related complaints, has concluded that changes to Law No. 5199 on the Protection of Animals might be necessary to address some issues. For others, it was determined that the relevant legislation was already in place and being enforced.

The Commission provided information to petitioners about the efforts of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change, as well as the Union of Turkish Municipalities in addressing these concerns.

In a letter sent to the Commission, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry highlighted that the number of neutering procedures carried out by local administrations is significantly below the reproduction rate of animals. Additionally, rehabilitated animals are required, by law, to be returned to their original environment, contributing to the challenge of reducing the population of stray animals.

The Union of Turkish Municipalities Presidency emphasized that services for street animals are conducted with consideration for public sensitivity. They conveyed requests for an extension of the registration period for animals deemed dangerous, the establishment of a fund by the Union for neutering, and support for the care of animals within the boundaries of some municipalities.

The Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change shared data from Jan. 31, 2022, indicating that 1,310,108 animals were neutered, some 2,704,768 were rehabilitated, and 274,940 were adopted over the past five years. The report noted that there are a total of 668,900 stray dogs in the three major cities: Ankara (90,000), Istanbul (128,900), and Izmir (450,000).