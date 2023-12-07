In a joint initiative emphasizing social and environmental responsibilities, The Purest Solutions and Watsons have teamed up to support Hatay regions affected by the Feb. 6 earthquakes.

With the establishment of the "Koru Workshop" in collaboration with Community Impact, The Purest Solutions aims to deliver shelter and emotional and social aid to those impacted by the earthquakes, particularly empowering women by enhancing their woodworking and production skills.

The upcoming YUVA Skin Care Festival, a collaboration between The Purest Solutions and Watsons, will offer a distinctive experience to its participants, focusing not just on external beauty but also on inner care and attention. These events are designed to provide skin care and create a special space for individuals affected by the earthquake, ensuring an emotionally uplifting experience and a sense of uniqueness for each participant.

Through these projects, The Purest Solutions and Watsons seek to reinforce a human-centric approach, reflecting a commitment to social responsibility and values. By contributing to local workforce development and aiming for a sustainable future, this partnership intends to continue raising awareness and expanding its footprint in social responsibility endeavors.

The YUVA Skin Care Festival, an initiative by The Purest Solutions and Watsons, aims to redefine the concept of beauty and offer participants an indelible and emotional connection beyond traditional beauty care. This holistic approach nurtures an emotional bond among project participants, transcending mere beauty and care routines.