Qatar's Sheikha Moza bint Nasser Al Missned signed a declaration of goodwill for the global promotion of the Zero Waste Project during a meeting with first lady Emine Erdoğan on Sunday in New York.

The project was jointly developed by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Erdoğan in 2022.

During their meeting in New York, Erdoğan and Sheikha Moza, the mother of Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, discussed their collaborative efforts at the U.N. and potential areas of cooperation.

In a post about the meeting on X social media, Erdoğan expressed her delight at meeting with Moza and thanked her for her unwavering commitment to the global initiative.

"I thank her for her zero waste promise for the sake of the future of our common home, the world," the first lady wrote.

Moza also congratulated the first lady for her role as the president of the U.N. Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste, which she assumed after being asked by Guterres.

The declaration of goodwill, initially signed by the first lady and the U.N. chief, has since been endorsed by the spouses of nearly 30 heads of state, including those from France, South Korea, Paraguay and Cuba.