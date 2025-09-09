In Beşkonak, a small village in Antalya’s Manavgat district in southern Türkiye, rafting has evolved from a recreational activity into the main source of income for residents.

Introduced in the mid-1990s by a foreign company on the Köprüçay River, rafting quickly captured the interest of villagers who had long relied on farming and animal husbandry. Local restaurant owners initially bought one or two boats to offer tours to visitors, and the sport soon became intertwined with the community’s daily life.

The presence of nearby attractions, including Tazı Canyon and the ancient city of Selge, has drawn tourists who increasingly participate in rafting, boosting the village’s visibility and that of the Köprüçay River. Today, almost every household in Beşkonak is involved in tourism through guiding, transportation, lodging, and local food services.

Köprüçay has become one of Türkiye’s safest and most accessible rafting routes, attracting thousands of domestic and international tourists each year. Women earn income by preparing local dishes, while students work as guides, waiters, or boat captains to cover school expenses. The village’s population of around 1,700 swells during the summer months.

Tourists take part in a rafting trip on the Köprüçay River in Beşkonak, Manavgat, Antalya, southern Türkiye, Sept. 8, 2025. (AA Photo)

Mehmet Taş, who continues the rafting business started by his father, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that his family has been serving visitors for 27 years. “At first, we were hesitant, but we quickly adapted. We increased the number of boats and expanded the business. During the summer, we’re very busy and often hire additional staff to meet demand,” he said.

Taş said Beşkonak has become a regular stop for Antalya tourists and welcomes rafting enthusiasts from around the world. He added that rafting has dramatically transformed the local economy, giving residents a steady income and preventing young people from leaving the village. “Without rafting, only a handful of people would remain. Now, even outsiders come here to work,” he said.

Ali Karaca, a psychology student at Adnan Menderes University, works as a boat captain during the summer. “Rafting is fun and exciting. We enjoy it while earning money for school,” he said.

Melek Taş, a physiotherapist who helps at her father’s business on her days off, said she has been involved in rafting since childhood. “I worked in every aspect of the business during my school summers. Because my father is a rafting operator, this has been our family trade,” she said.