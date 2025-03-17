In Istanbul’s Üsküdar district, Osman Osmanoğlu, the imam of Valide-i Atik Mosque, spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) about the vital role of children in mosques and the special programs designed for them during Ramadan. He emphasized the need to embrace young visitors while nurturing their understanding of worship and respect for sacred spaces.

Osmanoğlu pointed out that the children’s programs introduced at his mosque this year should be adopted in mosques everywhere. These initiatives, he explained, not only strengthen bonds with children but also instill a lifelong love for prayer. Expanding such efforts, he noted, would encourage greater participation from younger generations, ensuring they feel a deep connection to the mosque.

Osmanoğlu described Ramadan at his mosque as a time of peace and blessings, with a large congregation of both young and old, as well as many children attending daily prayers and Tarawih prayers in significant numbers.

He noted that the increasing presence of children in mosques is encouraging for the future. To make mosques more appealing, various activities are organized for them.

"We love seeing children in the mosque. While they pray, we place small gifts or pocket money in their shoes. After prayer, we organize activities in the mosque complex. These events help children feel comfortable in the mosque and develop a love for it. Today, we arranged a special event with our theology students. Children attending Tarawih prayers will be greeted with popcorn, traditional sweets, and other fun activities and gifts. A mosque with children is a different kind of place, filled with joy," he said.

Osmanoğlu pointed out that the presence of children in mosques has been a topic of debate in some places this Ramadan. He expressed concerns about children being brought by their parents and left unattended, which could disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of the mosque and diminish the spiritual awareness of worship.

He acknowledged complaints about children playing and arguing in larger mosques, saying that while these grievances are understandable, banning children from mosques is not the right solution.

"This year, there have been complaints on social media about children playing with balls inside large mosques. Children should come to mosques but with an understanding of worship. Prayer time should be for prayer, and playtime should come afterward. When people are praying, it is not appropriate for children to play in the back of the mosque. It disrupts the spirit of worship and disturbs the congregation. We must teach children about proper behavior in mosques without making them feel unwelcome."

Osmanoğlu also addressed the issue of children playing with balls on mosque carpets. He emphasized that this is not only against the cleanliness required for prayer but also poses health risks due to bacteria and germs from outside.

In addition, he criticized the practice of giving children technological devices to keep them quiet while parents pray.

He explained: "Parents should educate their children beforehand so that when they come to the mosque, they can sit quietly and respect the atmosphere. Unfortunately, today, whether at home, in mosques, or even on the streets, parents only hand their children tablets or computers to keep them occupied. They think, 'Let them not disturb us, let them not distract us from our tasks.' This is a dangerous approach. Especially in mosques, when a child is given a device, we do not know what they are accessing online. In trying to keep the child quiet and focus on prayer, parents might unknowingly expose their children to serious risks."

He stressed that in addition to parental responsibility, mosque staff and congregants also must guide children in a kind and understanding manner.

"Children are as much a part of mosques as the elderly, middle-aged, and young people. They should not be pushed away but rather encouraged to absorb the spiritual atmosphere of the mosque."

Osmanoğlu urged mosque officials and attendees not to scold or alienate children, as this could make them feel unwelcome.

"It is our duty as imams and mosque staff to instill a sense of worship in children from an early age. If they want to play ball, they should be guided outside the mosque. In fact, we can even join them in designated play areas like sports fields to build a bond with them. From the moment children step into the mosque, they should understand that it is a place of worship, not a playground. But this must be conveyed gently, in a way that respects their emotions," he said.

He emphasized that expanding children's programs in mosques would strengthen their awareness of worship and deepen their connection with the mosque.

On the first day of Ramadan, children attending the first Tarawih prayer at Büyük Çamlıca Mosque in Türkiye were greeted with surprise gifts as they left.

A team of about 40 volunteers organized the "Tarawih Time Smiling Operation" for 500 children. After the prayer, surprise gift packages and helium balloons were placed in the children's shoes outside the mosque.