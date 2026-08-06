Commercial life is gradually returning to Malatya's newly rebuilt Yeni Çarşı (New Bazaar), one of the city's key reconstruction projects following the devastating Feb. 6, 2023 earthquakes.

Following the completion of most of the reconstruction work in the Coppersmiths' Bazaar, Jewelers' Bazaar, Şire Market, Spice Bazaar and Saray Neighborhood, shopkeepers have begun reopening their businesses. The opening of the first restaurant on the bazaar's gastronomy street marked another milestone, with the first kebabs grilled and tea served.

The New Bazaar is being rebuilt through a partnership between Türkiye's Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change and Emlak Konut.

Shopkeepers expect the bazaar to regain its former vitality as more businesses reopen.

Nail Tuna, the owner of the first business to open on the gastronomy street in the rebuilt New Bazaar, pointed out how important it is for other merchants to return to restore commercial activity.

"We are the first business operating on the gastronomy street in the New Bazaar. We made our first sale today," Tuna said. "We are happy to see more shopkeepers gradually returning. If everyone reopens their businesses as soon as possible and we act together, we can restore the bazaar's former vibrancy much sooner."

Despite the scale of the disaster, Tuna said the reconstruction has exceeded expectations. “If we act together, we can return to our old days much sooner,” he said. “The disaster we experienced was enormous. Despite that ... our bazaar is more beautiful than it was before.”

Rıdvan Budak, head of the Malatya branch of the Malatya Businesspeople Association (MİAD), described the New Bazaar as one of the city's most important symbols of recovery and urged business owners who left after the earthquakes to return.

"A modern, aesthetically pleasing bazaar that reflects the identity of our city has emerged," Budak said. "I invite all shopkeepers who left Malatya after the earthquake to return and see the New Bazaar. As more businesses reopen, the bazaar will regain its former lively atmosphere much more quickly."

Budak also invited residents to visit the redeveloped marketplace and thanked government officials and everyone involved in the reconstruction effort.