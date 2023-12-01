The recent downpours in November have significantly bolstered the water levels in numerous major dams across Türkiye, including the Tahtalı Dam in Izmir, substantially increasing their occupancy rates. Reports indicate that a staggering 4,410,000 cubic meters of water replenished the Tahtalı Dam, effectively addressing the pressing water needs of the region.

Serhat Ural, the head of the Izmir Metropolitan City (IZSU) Water Purification Department, highlighted that this inflow equates to fulfilling the water demands of the districts within the Izmir metropolitan area for approximately 23 days.

With the advent of the November rains, the process of rainwater harvesting commenced in Izmir, contributing to the surge in dam occupancy rates throughout the city. Tahtalı Dam, crucial for meeting the significant drinking water requirements of Izmir, received an influx of 4,410,000 cubic meters of water during the recent weekend rains.

Ural provided insight into the dam inflows, stating, "Within the same period, the Balçova Dam, catering to the water supply of the Izmir metropolitan area, received 397,000 cubic meters of water. Additionally, the Kutlu Aktaş Dam, servicing the Çeşme district, welcomed 362,000 cubic meters of water, sufficient to cover the district's water needs for 43 days. Among our other dams, the Gördes Dam received 2,459,000 cubic meters, while the Ürkmez Dam saw an influx of 15,000 cubic meters of water."

Addressing the dam landscape in Izmir, Ural highlighted the pivotal role of Tahtalı Dam, meeting 40% of Izmir's water needs while underscoring a 12% reduction in water demand compared to the previous year.

"Last year, Tahtalı's occupancy rate stood at 40.25%, whereas this year, it has risen to 27.6%. The Balçova Dam, which previously recorded a rate of 22.45%, has increased to 20.27% this year. Similarly, while Kutlu Aktaş Dam had a rate of 45.56% in Çeşme, this year it has reached 20.96%," Ural stated, emphasizing the fluctuations in water levels across the dams.

Discussing the rainfall patterns, Ural stressed the importance of consistent rainfall rather than its intensity, noting variations in rainfall regimes from year to year. Despite entering the rainy season, Ural urged citizens to remain vigilant about water conservation, acknowledging the fluctuating nature of rainfall and the critical need for responsible water usage in the region.