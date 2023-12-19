The recent unfortunate incident involving Tunahan Yılmaz, a primary school student in the capital Ankara who suffered severe injuries in an attack by stray dogs, has reignited discussions on the issue of stray animals, prompting concerns over escalating attacks in various cities across the country.

Experts from diverse fields, including academia, law and health, shed light on the matter, emphasizing the necessity for addressing the fundamental needs of stray animals as a preventive measure against aggression.

Dr. Mine Yıldırım, offering insights into this multifaceted issue, emphasized that the initial steps should prioritize neutering and essential vaccinations for stray animals. According to Yıldırım, these measures significantly reduce aggression among animals, ensuring a balanced population and promoting their overall health, thus proving to be a cost-effective approach.

Yıldırım advocated for a decentralized approach, proposing the establishment of animal hospitals or small dispensaries within neighborhoods or districts, akin to family health centers. This decentralized model, she stressed, would facilitate immediate care for injured animals, preventing delays caused by a lack of municipal services in specific areas.

Highlighting the need for city-wide animal hospitals, she stated: "If an animal is injured on your street, there is no municipal service available to assist. Municipalities should prioritize neutering, vaccinating and tagging all stray dogs, ensuring their safety and existence within designated areas. Failure to take these preventive measures could lead to health issues, aggression and an imbalance in animal populations, ultimately impacting human health."

The emphasis was placed on the inefficiency of shelters as a long-term solution, with concerns raised about the substantial allocation of public resources toward their maintenance. Yıldırım stressed the necessity for widespread sterilization campaigns as a more viable alternative to shelters, citing that any animal not neutered could potentially harbor diseases, contributing to the problem of stray animals on the streets.

Moreover, the discussion turned toward the rampant practice of abandoning animals, especially after being given as gifts for various occasions. Yıldırım urged for strict measures against illegal breeding and trading of animals, advocating for laws that impose deterrent punishments to curb these activities.

"In Türkiye, the act of abandoning animals on the streets is widespread, especially after festivities like New Year's, Valentine's Day and birthdays. Illegal breeding and trading of animals continue, which should be strictly prohibited and regulated by law. Implementing deterrent punishments would significantly reduce these crimes," Yıldırım remarked.

As discussions intensify, there is a growing call for a comprehensive, proactive approach involving legislative measures, public awareness campaigns and efficient utilization of resources to address the escalating concerns surrounding stray animals in urban areas.