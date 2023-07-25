Türkiye will witness record temperatures Wednesday as unprecedented heat waves will roast the southern and western provinces. The blistering heatwave affects human health and engulfs devastating forest fires that are wreaking havoc and melting ice glaciers rapidly.

The country has been gripped by extreme temperatures since the beginning of summer, with temperatures climbing up to 47 degrees Celsius (116.6 Fahrenheit) more than once.

Prominent meteorologist Orhan Şen announced that the country will continue to face record-breaking temperatures until September, adding that July 26 will probably be the hottest day this year.

“Certain areas in the country, notably Marmara, Aegean and Mediterranean regions, will experience the hottest day of the year on July 26,” Şen noted.

Şen further said that as the difference in air temperature on the ground-level and high-altitude regions is relatively high, this imbalance might bring heavy rain and the risk of a tornado in the Black Sea region.

Meanwhile, a recent study on the impact of climate change by Özge Balkız, the Nature Conservation Center Biological Diversity Conservation Program coordinator, revealed that this dire situation poses a significant risk to bio-diversity as species have difficulties adapting to their changing environments. Even a mere 1 degree Celsius increase in global temperatures can have severe consequences, impacting the genetics, behavior and survival abilities of various living beings.

The escalating effects of human activities, rising sea levels, soaring air temperatures and food shortages have left many species with no choice but to migrate in search of suitable habitats.

While in another study titled “Assessing the Scalability of Projected Changes in Extreme Weather Events in Europe using Regional Climate Models,” supported by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK), examines changes in extreme temperatures.

The study revealed that for every 1 degree Celsius of global warming, extreme temperatures in the Mediterranean region will increase by at least 1.5 degrees on average. For every 2 degrees Celsius, the increase will be 3 degrees; for every 3 degrees Celsius, it will be 4.5 degrees.

Similarly, Tuğba Öztürk, an academician, emphasized the need to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere to mitigate the effects of global warming.

She also highlighted the wind and solar potential of Türkiye, particularly in the areas of the Biga Peninsula and in the northwestern province of Çanakkale, stating that investing more in renewable energy sources can help decrease carbon dioxide emissions in the country.

As the country braces for the impact of El Nino effects, experts warned 2023 will be the hottest year on record, urging caution and measures to mitigate global warming.

With meteorological statements being closely monitored, over 20 cities have been placed on red alert. Meanwhile, the increasing effect of climate change and global warming have led the country's glaciers to melt and shrink by 30%-35%. The presence of glaciers in the poles, which prevents the world from overheating by reflecting the sun’s rays, has decreased by almost half since the 1970s and could steer all-mountain and valley glaciers toward extinction in the next 50 years.