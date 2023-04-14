The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) recently announced a new project to be implemented in cooperation with the U.N. World Food Program (WFP) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Cross Societies (IFRC) to provide financial support to earthquake-affected families in need.

The project, dubbed "Collective Kindness Project" (Brlikte Iyilik Zamanı' (BIZ)), aims to provide a humanitarian aid fund of approximately TL 1 billion (around $50 million) subsidized by international stakeholders, to extend the relief efforts and heal the wounds of survivors, Red Crescent noted.

In the first phase of the project, Red Crescent will provide minimum monthly expenditure support of TL 3000 to 151,000 earthquake-affected households, which was determined after a detailed examination, conducted through support of Türkiye's Family and Social and Interior Ministries and the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

For identifying the beneficiary groups, a detailed analysis of socioeconomic fragility and demographic structure in the earthquake zone was conducted.

Additionally, data was also obtained from the Family and Social Services Ministry, while the AFAD’s data on the buildings that were determined moderately or severely damaged helped in identifying beneficiaries for the project.

Considering the analysis, prioritization in the payment plan was made, particularly among the most vulnerable groups including women, children and the disabled. According to this evaluation, 15 types of social assistance are set to be provided across the quake-hit region.

The plan to extend the duration period of the project will last for two months in the first phase. Detailed information about the project can be accessed from the call center of the Red Crescent by dialing 168 or from the website of biz.kizilaykart.org.