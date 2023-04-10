Child-friendly zones established by the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) in the earthquake-stricken provinces help alleviate the effects of the disaster among children and adults, the general manager of the aid organization noted Monday.

The general manager of the Red Crescent, Ibrahim Altan, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that activities such as providing food, health and psychological support for the people in the region are ongoing.

He said that children-friendly zones were established for the purpose of offering post-quake psychological help to kids.

"We invite children here. We are trying to help them get over the effects of the earthquake. We also have mobile child-friendly zones in tent cities. Children (here) receive psychosocial support and are enaged in activities," Altan noted.

Explaining that through the activities they try to learn about the children's mental states, Altan said they also try to boost their morale.

"Our psychosocial teams carry out activities for children. They both try to have fun, lift their morale and try to teach them how to recover from the situation they are in," he underlined.

Mentioning that they are trying to reach more children with mobile trucks, Altan also stated that teams in tent cities are working to help children overcome stress and improve their psychological states of mind.

Altan noted that the organization also receives support from volunteer teachers for its activities. He also added that social markets, where survivors meet their basic needs, have been opened.

"Both children and adults were highly affected, but adults try to manage themselves and make an effort to handle the stress. Through activities, experts identify issues children are concerned about and as a result of the determinations, they make an effort to gradually overcome those worries, troubles and problems."

Disaster emergency psychosocial service specialist Tuğba Ceylan said that she has been working in Hatay since the first day of the earthquake within the scope of social services.

Ceylan emphasized the importance of diverse activities that allow children to express their feelings, objectify those feelings, draw, and encourage the movement of their bodies. She added they are working to help children overcome the traumatic event and ensure their recovery.

"Our aim is to contribute to the children's recovery. Daily routines and chores have gradually started in the tent areas. There are still complaints such as sleep-related problems and loss of appetite. We engage in activities here according to age groups. Both children and adults exhibit interest in these areas," Ceylan noted.

"We actually established these zones to help both adults and children who were affected by the earthquake relax a little, to help them breathe. We also receive feedback that it is useful. This makes us feel extremely gratified," she concluded.